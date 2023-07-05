Hope HSBC will expand investment: Beijing party secy

Beijing party secretary says he hopes HSBC will expand investment in the capital

It is hoped that greater involvement by HSBC would encourage more institutions and enterprises to invest in Beijing, he said

Reuters
Reuters, Beijing,
  • Jul 05 2023, 07:25 ist
  • updated: Jul 05 2023, 07:25 ist
HSBC is pursuing a strategy of further expansion in Asia. Credit: Reuters Photo

Beijing's communist party secretary Yin Li said on Tuesday he hoped HSBC will further expand its investment and business in the capital city, state-backed Beijing Daily reported on Wednesday.

Also Read | HSBC chases wealthy clients in India with private bank launch

It is hoped that greater involvement by HSBC would encourage more institutions and enterprises to invest in Beijing and better help Chinese businesses to go global, Yin was quoted as saying in a meeting with HSBC Chairman Mark Tucker. 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

China
Beijing
HSBC
Business News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Riding g-waves into the early universe

Riding g-waves into the early universe

Messi dominates discourse as Martinez visits Kolkata

Messi dominates discourse as Martinez visits Kolkata

Over 50,000 devotees visit Amarnath in first four days

Over 50,000 devotees visit Amarnath in first four days

Singapore's birth rate falls to record low in 2022

Singapore's birth rate falls to record low in 2022

Early universe five times slower, study finds

Early universe five times slower, study finds

US mulls research on blocking sun to hit climate change

US mulls research on blocking sun to hit climate change

Kia unveils updated Seltos, eyes 10% PV market share

Kia unveils updated Seltos, eyes 10% PV market share

Biryani among top eight popular foods in Singapore

Biryani among top eight popular foods in Singapore

 