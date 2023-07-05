Beijing party secretary says he hopes HSBC will expand investment in the capital

Beijing's communist party secretary Yin Li said on Tuesday he hoped HSBC will further expand its investment and business in the capital city, state-backed Beijing Daily reported on Wednesday.
Also Read | HSBC chases wealthy clients in India with private bank launch
It is hoped that greater involvement by HSBC would encourage more institutions and enterprises to invest in Beijing and better help Chinese businesses to go global, Yin was quoted as saying in a meeting with HSBC Chairman Mark Tucker.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Riding g-waves into the early universe
Messi dominates discourse as Martinez visits Kolkata
Over 50,000 devotees visit Amarnath in first four days
Singapore's birth rate falls to record low in 2022
Early universe five times slower, study finds
US mulls research on blocking sun to hit climate change
Kia unveils updated Seltos, eyes 10% PV market share
Biryani among top eight popular foods in Singapore