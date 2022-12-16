Bengaluru sets new records on Swiggy orders

The seventh edition of the annual trends report released by food delivery app Swiggy 'How India Swiggy'd 2022' revealed that a Bengaluru user spent a whopping Rs 16.6 lakh buying groceries and essentials on the platform's Instamart, the most by a single user.

The report also revealed that a user from Bengaluru placed a single order worth Rs 75,378 during the festival season of Deepavali. Another user from Pune ordered burgers and fries for Rs 71,229, while another Bengaluru user placed as many as 118 orders for gourmet dishes in a span of seven days.

Bengaluru recorded that most orders for ice cubes compared to Mumbai, Chennai and Delhi put together. Meanwhile, the quickest order Instamart delivered also took place in the garden city, clocking exactly 1.03 minutes to a customer who was just 50 meters away!

Also Read: Swiggy delivery workers protest in Bengaluru, demand fixed salary of Rs 26,000/month

Bengaluru logged the most number of chicken meat deliveries followed by Hyderabad and Chennai. Another feather in Bengaluru’s cap is that it ordered more meat than several cities like Mumbai, Delhi/NCR, Kolkata and Coimbatore put together.

Another feat which Bengaluru earned is that it saved the most with Swiggy One. Bengaluru users managed to save Rs 100 crore followed by Mumbai, Hyderabad and Delhi.

As per trends in Swiggy Instamart, Bengaluru, Delhi and Mumbai featured in the ‘Quick Club’ with more than five crore orders and counting. Interestingly, many ordered chai and coffee variants on the platform as it witnessed a 305.55 per cent growth in orders for tea and 273.67 per cent for coffee.

Organic users ordered over 50 kilograms of organic fruits and vegetables. Over 17 lakh kilograms of fruits like dragon fruit, pomelo, berries, wood apple were also sold.

It is also interesting to note that there were first-time orders placed in cities like Srinagar, Port Blair, Munnar, Aizawl, Jalna, Bhilwara and more.