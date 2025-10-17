<p>Bengaluru: The Cabinet on Thursday gave ‘in-principle’ approval to construct an international-level cricket stadium and sports complex at Anekal taluk in Bengaluru Urban district, at an estimated cost of Rs 2,350 crore.</p><p>Addressing reporters after the meeting, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H.K. Patil said, “The Cabinet has approved a proposal by the Housing Department to build the stadium and sports complex on 75 acres at Suryanagar Fourth Stage Extension, Indlavadi village. We have directed the department to prepare a Detailed Project Report and viability study.”</p><p>This will likely be Karnataka’s third international cricket stadium, following the government’s April decision to construct one in Mysuru, alongside another under construction in Tumakuru.</p><p>Housing Minister B.Z. Zameer Ahmed Khan said the stadium will have a seating capacity of 80,000 and include facilities for 24 indoor and outdoor sports, as well as a 3,000-seat auditorium. “With these world-class facilities, it will become one of the largest sports complexes in the country,” he added.</p>.Karnataka Cabinet clears land acquisition formula for Bengaluru Business Corridor.<p>A document from the Housing Department highlighted that the existing M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru has a capacity of just 38,000, while smaller cities already boast larger stadiums. International-level cricket hasn’t been played at Chinnaswamy since June 2004, when a stampede following Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s IPL victory claimed 11 lives. Relations between the Karnataka State Cricket Association and the government have remained strained since.</p><p>The Justice John Michael Cunha Commission, which investigated the 2004 stampede, had recommended relocating events to “better-suited” venues.</p><p>In other decisions, the Cabinet approved providing input subsidies at higher rates than NDRF/SDRF guidelines for 12.82 lakh hectares of land damaged during recent heavy rainfall and floods in the state.</p>