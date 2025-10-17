<p><strong>Icebreakers and games</strong></p>.<p>Kumud Gupta and Radhika Mohta are co-hosting a Deepavali get-together at the former’s home in HSR Layout. The evening will feature icebreaker activities, games, and snacks. They will also light diyas and sparklers. The gathering, called ‘Ghar Wali Diwali’, was initiated a few years ago by Radhika. The intent is to welcome those who can’t go home for the festival because of various reasons. Radhika, a matchmaker and relationship coach, adds that the meetup also draws people from other faiths who are “culturally curious”.</p>.<p>October 20, 6.45 pm. Entry free. Contact @radhika_cheerleader on Instagram.</p>.<p><strong>VR tour of India</strong></p>.<p>Chaarana Labs, a studio specialising in immersive media, is giving their festive meetup a tech twist. They are opening their HSR Layout studio to visitors to watch virtual reality films they have created, showcasing Indian states and their culture, nature, and history. The experience centres around Apple Vision Pro, a mixed-reality headset not yet launched in India. Visitors can watch the film in the studio’s gardens, and other outdoor spaces at their own pace, says cofounder Sairam Sagiraju. Coffee and snacks will be provided.</p>.<p>October 18-19, 10 am to 8 pm. Entry free. Contact 99866 37587.</p>.<p><strong>Rangoli and mini house</strong></p>.<p>Bangalore Creative Circus (BCC), Yeshwantpur, is hosting its first ‘BCC Diwali Party’ in response to people seeking celebrations beyond DJ parties. Activities include diya painting, card games, and music sessions. Participants will also have the opportunity to create rangoli, gharaunda (miniature house), and greeting cards. The menu features saffron rose sharbat, tamarind cooler, pani puri and chaat, saffron kofta curry, malpua with rabri, and kalakand. “We won’t be lighting firecrackers,” says co-founder Manisha Vinod.</p>.<p>October 18, 5 pm. Visit @blrcreativecircus on Instagram for tickets.</p>.<p><strong>Food with Bhopali twist</strong></p>.<p>Nostalgia around food and festivals is the highlight of ‘Ghar Se Door, Dil Ke Paas Diwali’, co-organised by Ekta Singh of Ekta’s Gatherings. Chef Farheen is curating a five-course meal at Jugni Kitchen and Bar, Koramangala. It will feature homestyle classics like aloo tuk, aam papad chutney, bread rolls, aloo poori sabzi, chicken do pyaza and khoye ki jalebi. “Since the chef is from Bhopal, the menu has a slight Bhopali twist,” says Ekta, who will also moderate the conversation with the guests.</p>.<p>October 17, 7.30 pm. Contact @ektas_gatherings on Instagram before 5 pm.</p>.<p><strong>Grazing table and antakshri </strong></p>.<p>Food is at the heart of the meetup organised by Blr Besties, a community for founders and freelancers. A potluck hosted at a member’s house last Deepavali drew 45 people. This year, the gathering moves to Euphoria Studio Kitchen in Jayanagar. A grazing table will take centre stage. The spread will include dhokla, barfi, pani puri and samosas, and also breads, cream cheeses and dips, says Bisma Kazi from the organising team. It’s designed as a non-sitdown event so guests can snack while moving around to play games like tambola, antakshri, and poker (minus the gambling). Though called ‘Pataka Night’, there will be no firecrackers.</p>.<p>October 18, 8 pm. Visit @blrbesties on Instagram for tickets.</p>.<p><strong>Art and plant-based buffet</strong></p>.<p class="bodytext">Analog Club is a phone-free socialising meetup held at The Studio by Copper and Cloves in Domlur. Its ‘Diwali Edition’ will include games that help participants get to know each other and share childhood memories. “It’s a fun way to connect with people over the festive season,” says Sarah Edwards, who runs the space. Guests will also receive art supplies to explore the theme of lights. The festive buffet includes starfruit jaljeera, beetroot kebabs, and kaju katli truffles, all plant-based.</p>.<p class="bodytext"><span class="italic">October 19, 3 pm. Check @thestudiobycopperandcloves on Instagram.</span></p>