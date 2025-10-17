Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Bengaluru lit-up with festive meetups this Diwali

Bangalore Creative Circus (BCC), Yeshwantpur, is hosting its first ‘BCC Diwali Party’ in response to people seeking celebrations beyond DJ parties.
Last Updated : 17 October 2025, 00:34 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 17 October 2025, 00:34 IST
Bengaluru newsDiwalimeetups

Follow us on :

Follow Us