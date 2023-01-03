Suhail Sameer steps down as BharatPe CEO

BharatPe CEO Suhail Sameer, who had fallen out with Ashneer Grover, quits

BharatPe said he 'will transition from Chief Executive Officer to Strategic Advisor effective January 7, 2023

PTI
PTI,
  • Jan 03 2023, 11:57 ist
  • updated: Jan 03 2023, 11:57 ist
BharatPe CEO Suhail Sameer. Credit: BharatPe website

BharatPe CEO Suhail Sameer, who had fallen out with former co-founder Ashneer Grover, has quit.

In a statement, BharatPe said he will transition from Chief Executive Officer to Strategic Advisor effective January 7, 2023.

"This will ensure a smooth transition for current CFO, Nalin Negi who has been appointed interim CEO to partner with senior executives to bolster execution in all phases of the company's business."

 

