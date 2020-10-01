BMW drives in Mini Convertible Sidewalk Edition in India priced at Rs 44.9 lakh

Mini Convertible Sidewalk Edition launched at Rs 44.9L

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Oct 01 2020, 13:22 ist
  • updated: Oct 01 2020, 13:30 ist
The BMW Logo. Credit: AFP Photo

German luxury carmaker BMW on Thursday said it has launched a special edition version of Mini Convertible in India priced at Rs 44.9 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Mini Convertible Sidewalk Edition comes as a completely built-up unit (CBU) with only 15 units available for sale in the country, the automaker said in a statement.

The model can be booked via Mini online store, it added.

 

"The Mini Convertible Sidewalk Edition is a perfect tribute to the MINI philosophy and the challenges of the current time. MINI has once again created an unmatched combination of the legendary go-kart feeling and open-top driving experience," BMW Group India President Vikram Pawah said.

The car can sprint to 100 km per hour in 7.1 seconds with a top speed of 230 km/hr, BMW said.

