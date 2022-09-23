Boeing fined $200 million for misleading investors

Boeing to pay $200 million to settle civil charges it misled investors about 737 MAX safety

The SEC also said former Boeing Chief Executive Dennis Muilenburg had agreed to pay $1 million

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Sep 23 2022, 06:13 ist
  • updated: Sep 23 2022, 06:13 ist
Credit: AFP Photo

Boeing will pay $200 Million to settle charges from the US Securities and Exchange Commission that it misled investors about the 737 MAX that was grounded for 20 months after two fatal crashes killed 346 people.

The SEC also said former Boeing Chief Executive Dennis Muilenburg had agreed to pay $1 million.

"In times of crisis and tragedy, it is especially important that public companies and executives provide full, fair, and truthful disclosures to the markets. The Boeing Company and its former CEO, Dennis Muilenburg, failed in this most basic obligation," SEC Chair Gary Gensler said.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Business News
Boeing
Boeing 737 Max

What's Brewing

Scientists find genetic secrets of pea for better type

Scientists find genetic secrets of pea for better type

Water in asteroid dust offers clues to life on Earth

Water in asteroid dust offers clues to life on Earth

How LinkedIn turned into a place to overshare

How LinkedIn turned into a place to overshare

Dropout-turned-tea-seller in Bengaluru accepts Bitcoin

Dropout-turned-tea-seller in Bengaluru accepts Bitcoin

Photos show girls cleaning toilets at govt school in MP

Photos show girls cleaning toilets at govt school in MP

Japan office lets in dogs in post-Covid work shift

Japan office lets in dogs in post-Covid work shift

Federer teams up with Nadal for his farewell match

Federer teams up with Nadal for his farewell match

Teen millionaires, Adani: Inside India's rich club

Teen millionaires, Adani: Inside India's rich club

 