Boeing to pay $200 million to settle civil charges it misled investors about 737 MAX safety

Boeing will pay $200 Million to settle charges from the US Securities and Exchange Commission that it misled investors about the 737 MAX that was grounded for 20 months after two fatal crashes killed 346 people.
The SEC also said former Boeing Chief Executive Dennis Muilenburg had agreed to pay $1 million.
"In times of crisis and tragedy, it is especially important that public companies and executives provide full, fair, and truthful disclosures to the markets. The Boeing Company and its former CEO, Dennis Muilenburg, failed in this most basic obligation," SEC Chair Gary Gensler said.
