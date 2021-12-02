Bounce launches first e-scooter Infinity E1 at Rs 45,099

Bounce, a Bengaluru-based mobility solution company, on Thursday, launched Bounce Infinity E1, its first e-scooter with a swappable battery option. The e-scooter has dual options of using it with a chargeable battery or opting for a ‘battery as a service’ option. In this case, a rider can go to any of the bounce battery swapping stations and swap the battery as and when the batteries drain.

While the bike with charger and battery option is priced at Rs 68,999 (ex-showroom Karnataka), for the customers opting to pay only for the scooter and use the battery as a service, the bike will be priced in the range of Rs 45,099-Rs 56,999.

Around 150 swapping stations have already been installed in Bengaluru so far. Earlier this week, Bounce had announced setting up 3,500+ battery swapping stations across 10 cities in India in partnership with Park+, a car-parking solution platform.

These batteries have a certified range of 85 km, whereas the true range is about 65 km in the Eco mode and 50 km in the power mode. The bike will have a reverse feature and will be GPS and Bluetooth-enabled. It will also have a drag feature that will enable the scooter to move along at walking speed in case it has a puncture and the rider wants to push it along.

CEO & co-founder of Bounce Vivekananda Hallekere said, “Our batteries are designed in line with what the government has prescribed in its standardisation document detailing the standards around the electric vehicle and battery infrastructure.”

The bikes will be manufactured in its Bhiwadi plant in Rajasthan that has a capacity of 1,80,000 vehicles. It is also looking to invest in another plant in South India with a capacity of up to 5 lakh bikes.

“The scooter will come in five colours. What we have also done here is that besides these five colours, we have also tied up with local artist groups to provide our customers with the option to customise their scooter with a different themed look,” Hallekere added.

The pre-bookings for the scooter is live on their website for Rs 499, whereas the deliveries will start in March 2022.

