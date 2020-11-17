BP files notices of possible worker layoffs in Chicago area

BP Plc notified officials in Chicago and the state of Illinois of possible layoffs affecting more than 250 salaried employees at the company’s offices, BP said in a statement.

BP is also reviewing the organizational structure at its Whiting, Indiana, oil refinery 28 miles (45 km) southeast of Chicago.

BP’s U.S. Pipelines and Logistics office is located in Chicago and the company has a technology campus in the nearby suburb of Naperville, Illinois.

In June, BP Chief Executive Bernard Looney said the company would cut up to 10,000 jobs, or 15% of its 70,000-person workforce, worldwide.

In October, Reuters reported only 2,500 people had taken voluntary severance packages offered by BP and 7,500 people worldwide would have to be laid off.