BP files notices of possible worker layoffs in Chicago

BP files notices of possible worker layoffs in Chicago area

Reuters
Reuters, Houston,
  • Nov 17 2020, 09:44 ist
  • updated: Nov 17 2020, 09:44 ist
BP logo. Credit: AFP Photo

BP Plc notified officials in Chicago and the state of Illinois of possible layoffs affecting more than 250 salaried employees at the company’s offices, BP said in a statement.

BP is also reviewing the organizational structure at its Whiting, Indiana, oil refinery 28 miles (45 km) southeast of Chicago.

BP’s U.S. Pipelines and Logistics office is located in Chicago and the company has a technology campus in the nearby suburb of Naperville, Illinois.

In June, BP Chief Executive Bernard Looney said the company would cut up to 10,000 jobs, or 15% of its 70,000-person workforce, worldwide.

In October, Reuters reported only 2,500 people had taken voluntary severance packages offered by BP and 7,500 people worldwide would have to be laid off.

Bihar Election Results 2020 - Catch the latest news, views and analysis here


Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

BP
United States
Chicago

What's Brewing

Compare it to a Picasso: Pigeon sells for $1.9mn

Compare it to a Picasso: Pigeon sells for $1.9mn

The Lead: Musician Jai Matt on his release Yelelo

The Lead: Musician Jai Matt on his release Yelelo

‘The Crown’: How to survive a royal weekend

‘The Crown’: How to survive a royal weekend

What you need to know about US election, disinformation

What you need to know about US election, disinformation

Twitter names famed hacker 'Mudge' as head of security

Twitter names famed hacker 'Mudge' as head of security

Newton’s masterpiece has a surprisingly wide audience

Newton’s masterpiece has a surprisingly wide audience

 