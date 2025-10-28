<p>New Delhi: Top Opposition leader Rahul Gandhi will address around a dozen rallies in Bihar from Wednesday, some jointly with I.N.D.I.A. bloc’s chief ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav, while Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is likely to launch her campaign on November 1 from Bachhwara where the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/congress">Congress </a>is locked in a “friendly fight” with ally CPI.</p><p>Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge is likely to address three rallies between October 31 and November 5, one of which would be in Kutumba, a reserved seat, from where Bihar party chief Rajesh Ram is facing the election for another term. Kharge will address rallies in Kuchaikot and Amarpur.</p><p>Rahul will start his campaign with Tejashwi from the Sakra Assembly seat in Muzaffarpur followed by another rally in Darbhanga on Wednesday and is set to address nine more rallies till November 7.</p><p>On October 30, sources said the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha is likely to address rallies in Barbigha and Nalanda followed by another public meeting at Khagaria on November 2. He will also have campaign programmes in Purnia and Bahadurganj on November 4 and a day later in Aurangabad and Wazirganj.</p>.Bihar Assambly Elections 2025 | INDIA bloc manifesto vision document to make Bihar number one state: Tejashwi Yadav.<p>His last election programme is likely to be on November 7 when he is likely to address rallies in Forbesganj and Barari.</p><p>Priyanka, sources said, is likely to address eight rallies and her first rally will be in Bachhwara where the Congress has fielded Bihar Youth Congress Shiv Prakash Garib Das against BJP’s incumbent MLA Surendra Mehta and CPI’s Abdesh Kumar Rai.</p><p>Rai lost by just 737 votes in 2020 and it is mainly attributed to Das, who contested as an independent and garnered 39,878 votes. This time, Congress was unwilling to cede the seat to the CPI and Priyanka’s likely campaign in the seat shows that the party is willing to take the extra step to win the seat.</p><p>Priyanka had contested against the CPI candidate in the Lok Sabha bypolls in Wayanad, which was vacated by Rahul. The CPI had questioned the Lok Sabha candidature of both Rahul and Priyanka in Wayanad, alleging that it was against coalition dharma.</p><p>She is also likely to hold a rally in Beldaur after the Bachhwara programme on November 1. Her other proposed rallies are in Lakhi Sarai and Rosera on November 3, Govindganj and Chanpatia on November 6 and Kadwa and Kasba on November 8.</p>