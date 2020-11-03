BSE receives 183 investor complaints against 105 firms in Octobe

BSE receives 183 investor complaints against 105 firms

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  Nov 03 2020, 21:24 ist
  • updated: Nov 03 2020, 21:24 ist

BSE received 183 investor complaints against 105 companies in October this year, the exchange said.

It resolved 279 complaints against 137 companies during the month. The resolved complaints include complaints brought forward from the previous periods, BSE said in a release.

Out of the total complaints resolved, 272 were against active companies, while seven were against suspended firms, it added.

The exchange also gave a list of 10 firms with the highest number of complaints pending against them as of November 2, 2020.

Inceptum Enterprises Ltd, with 23 complaints, has the highest number of complaints pending against it.

Other companies with pending investor complaints are J.K. Pharmachem Ltd (16), Gujarat Narmada Flyash Co. Ltd (12), Teem Laboratories Ltd (12), Blazon Marbles Ltd (11), Negotium International Trade Ltd(11), Gujarat Meditech Ltd (11) Global Securities Ltd (10) and Softrak Venture Investments Ltd (9)

