Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Minneapolis shootings put Trump’s immigration surge at center of election-year fight

Schumer said Republicans ‌should 'join Democrats in overhauling ICE and CBP to protect the public', referring to US Customs and Border Protection.
Last Updated : 26 January 2026, 00:23 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 26 January 2026, 00:23 IST
World newsUSDonald TrumpimmigrationMinnesota

Follow us on :

Follow Us