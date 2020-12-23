Cabinet nod for revised DTH service guidelines

Cabinet nod for revised DTH service guidelines

  • Dec 23 2020, 17:14 ist
Union minister Prakash Javadekar. Credit: PTI Photo

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved a revision in guidelines for providing direct to home (DTH) services in the country under which licenses would be issued for 20 years, Union minister Prakash Javadekar said.

He said the change in guidelines would also allow 100 per cent FDI in the DTH sector.

While the Commerce Ministry had spoken of 100 per cent FDI in the DTH sector, the guidelines of the Information and Broadcasting Ministry needed to be changed.

Changes have been approved for 100 per cent foreign direct investment in the sector. Till now, the FDI was limited to 49 per cent, Javadekar told a media briefing.

The TRAI was consulted in this regard, he added. 

