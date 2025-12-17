Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Watch | Escalated into 'crisis': Escalator speeds up at Dhaka university, sends students in panic

All the students alighted out of the escalator safely, amid the chaos that ensued.
Last Updated : 17 December 2025, 06:20 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 17 December 2025, 06:20 IST
World newsDhakaTrending

Follow us on :

Follow Us