Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeopinion
India is last in Donald Trump’s America First

India is last in Donald Trump’s America First

The Narendra Modi government’s calculus to position India at the forefront of the anti-China front through the Quad was an exercise in futility
M K Bhadrakumar
Last Updated : 17 December 2025, 06:25 IST
Last Updated : 17 December 2025, 06:25 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
India NewsWorld newsUnited StatesDonald TrumpOpinion

Follow us on :

Follow Us