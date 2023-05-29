CBRE to double its headcount in government advisory business

Property consultancy CBRE plans to increase its employee count to over 600 from 350 currently in the next 24 months across its infrastructure, healthcare and education portfolios in the government advisory business, the company said in a press statement on Monday.

“These are key focus areas of the government where capacity building and upgradation of the existing framework are underway,” CBRE India head Angshuman Magazine reasoned in an e-mailed statement to DH.

This comes after real estate consultancy Colliers earlier this month said it will add around 400 employees to its India arm through the year. The company that had 3,000 employees at the time is also looking to add new services as well as enter into more tier II cities as part of its growth strategy.

CBRE’s consultation and valuation segment has registered a 25% year-on-year growth consecutively for the past five years and commands a market share of 35%, with portfolio management worth $25 billion to date, the press document highlighted. According to the consultancy, the team expansion is aimed at strengthening footprint across India, adding over 20 cities to its business portfolio.

Some of these tier II/III cities include Jaipur, Lucknow, Chandigarh, Indore, Coimbatore, Goa, Kochi, Vizag, Bhubaneshwar, Jammu, Dehradun and Bhopal, Magazine noted. “ Taking this further, we anticipate this business line to grow by 50% in the next two years,” he added.