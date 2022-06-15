Centre gives nod to 5G spectrum auction

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved a proposal to conduct the auction of 72097.85 MHz 5G spectrum by end of July. A total of 72097.85 MHz of spectrum with a validity period of 20 years will be put to auction in various Low (600 MHz, 700 MHz, 800 MHz, 900 MHz, 1800 MHz, 2100 MHz, 2300 MHz), Mid (3300 MHz) and High (26 GHz) frequency bands.

"It is expected that the Mid and High band spectrum will be utilised by telecom service providers to roll out 5G technology-based services capable of providing speed and capacities which would be about 10 times higher than what is possible through the current 4G services," the government said in a statement.

The Cabinet also announced a change in the payment norms to enable ease of doing business. "For the first time ever, there is no mandatory requirement to make upfront payment by the successful bidders. Payments for spectrum can be made in 20 equal annual instalments to be paid in advance at the beginning of each year," the Cabinet said in the statement.

The move is expected to significantly ease cash flow requirements and lower the cost of doing business in this sector. Besides, the bidders would get an option "to surrender the spectrum" after 10 years with no future liabilities with respect to balance instalment.

Other reforms the Cabinet approved include zero Spectrum Usage Charges (SUC) on the spectrum acquired in the upcoming auction - a move that is expected to provided a significant relief to the service providers in terms of the operating cost of telecom networks. Further, the requirement of submitting a financial bank guarantee equivalent to one annual instalment has also been done away with.