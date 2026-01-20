<p>New Delhi: India's eight key infrastructure sectors grew at a slower pace of 3.7 per cent in December 2025 against 5.1 per cent in the same month a year ago, amid a dip in production of crude oil, natural gas, and refinery products, according to official data released on Tuesday.</p>.Core infra output stagnates; worst performance in 14 months.<p>The performance of these eight sectors, however, improved month-on-month, the data showed.</p>.<p>During the April-December period of this fiscal, the output of these sectors grew by 2.6 per cent against 4.5 per cent recorded during the corresponding period of the previous fiscal. </p>