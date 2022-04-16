Centre mulls measures to discard poor-quality imports; China likely to feel the heat

The Centre is reportedly mulling measures to curb the inflow of substandard products from foreign countries.

According to a Financial Express report, the government is planning to step up quality specifications for foreign goods in order to check import of low-quality products.

A meeting of officials from various concerned ministries has also been scheduled for April 20, the report said.

“The idea is to identify imported products for which standard specifications are yet to be developed or revised. Bureau Of Indian Standards (BIS) director general Pramod Kumar Tiwari, who will chair the meeting, will also monitor whether enough testing facilities are in place at the district level and whether common testing facilities can be developed for MSME clusters,” the publication said, quoting a source.

The report further said that although the move is not directed specifically at any particular nation, but China could face the heat as "it is the biggest supplier of low-grade products to India."

It also stated that the new or revised standard specifications will have to be adhered to by both local manufacturers as well as foreign suppliers.

Apparently, the move is also directed to help Indian manufacturers as the poor-quality products come at a cheaper price, causing difficulty for the local producers in regard to price competitiveness.

According to the report, quality control orders have already been issued for products like toys, footwear, consumer electronics, steel, heavy machinery, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, furniture, metal products, and fertiliser, among others.

