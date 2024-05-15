BMTC’s electric bus services hit after flash strike by outsourced drivers

Bengaluru: Scores of electric bus services operated by the Bengaluru Metropolitan Transportation Corporation (BMTC) were disrupted during the morning peak hour after outsourced driving staff went on strike demanding better pay.

The driving staff of 113 non-AC e-buses attached to Shanthinagar (depot number 3) refused to report for work and staged a flash protest.

According to the BMTC, 27 schedules from the first shift (7 am to 2 pm) and 46 schedules from the regular shift (7 am to 5 pm) were affected between 7 am and 11 am.