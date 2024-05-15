BMTC’s electric bus services hit after flash strike by outsourced drivers

Bengaluru: Scores of electric bus services operated by the Bengaluru Metropolitan Transportation Corporation (BMTC) were disrupted during the morning peak hour after outsourced driving staff went on strike demanding better pay.
The driving staff of 113 non-AC e-buses attached to Shanthinagar (depot number 3) refused to report for work and staged a flash protest.
According to the BMTC, 27 schedules from the first shift (7 am to 2 pm) and 46 schedules from the regular shift (7 am to 5 pm) were affected between 7 am and 11 am.
The operations resumed around 11 am after company representatives held parleys with the drivers, it added.
A BMTC official said, on condition of anonymity, that electric buses attached to other depots were unaffected.
The BMTC said it was not responsible for the interruption because the driving staff were hired by TML Smart City Mobility Solutions Limited, which has supplied the buses on a Gross Cost Contract (GCC) for 12 years.
According to the BMTC, it has issued a notice to the company and will take systemic measures to ensure the buses are operated by other depots to minimise inconvenience to passengers.
The protesters placed three main demands: a pay hike, higher overtime payments and free travel on all Road Transport Corporation (RTC) buses.
The drivers are paid a gross salary of Rs 22,000 and get Rs 18,000 take home. They say the pay is too little and want a hike. They also want better overtime payments and free travel on all buses. Currently, their free travel is restricted to BMTC buses.
The company has so far supplied 246 e-buses to the BMTC and will provide 675 more over the next few months.
The BMTC pays Rs 41/km and each bus has to run a minimum of 200 km per day. The company provides drivers and takes care of bus maintenance.
The BMTC saves Rs 18/km by leasing e-buses from the Tatas. Each bus costs only Rs 60/km (Rs 41 on lease, Rs 14 on conductor, and Rs 5 on maintenance). Diesel buses cost Rs 78/km and Volvo buses
Rs 105/km.
The BMTC has 636 e-buses in its fleet, including 300 buses from Switch Mobility and 90 from JBM Auto Limited.