Today's Horoscope – May 15, 2024: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 14 May 2024, 18:31 IST
Aries
You are confused by the mixed signals from a colleague. Keep your thoughts to yourself. Try not to argue about trivial matters. A new avenue is opening up at work which will provide the base for much pleasure in the future. Children or loved ones may be landing much heavier responsibilities on you than usual.
Lucky colour: Copper
Lucky number: 5
Taurus
With your ruling planet not in a favourable position, communication could slow down. It is important to communicate with a loved one. Stand your ground but don't lose your cool today and tomorrow. Start a health regime today, as you have been highly stressed and overworked.
Lucky colour: Mustard
Lucky number: 2
Gemini
You can meet new friends who will let you know just how valuable you are. You have been trying to please everyone, which has left you with little energy to please yourself. Contracts you sign this week help you make a better future financially and professionally.
Lucky colour: brown
Lucky number: 3
Cancer
A friend may turn against you so watch your words and be sure to return favours. There may be changes in business plans today. Hassles with your boss are sure to erupt if you speak your mind. Some will make a major purchase for the home.
Lucky colour: Maroon
Lucky number: 8
Leo
You've sorted out so much in your life recently. Have fun with friends and accept new social offers. You can’t go wrong today - everything you do may turn out fine. Workload increases. Be tolerant, but don't let anyone take you for granted.
Lucky colour: Saffron
Lucky number: 6
Virgo
Important faces are around today who can help you make the most of current situations. An extra hour of work will bring in more money, and a hobby turns lucrative. The moon gives you a rare perception and sensitivity making you seem irresistible. Checking into a relaxation resort could give unexpected results!
Lucky colour: Mauve
Lucky number: 9
Libra
Your ego could be bruised today, perhaps time to make a compromise to appease a loved one. Try to stay calm during a hectic day at work. Not a good day to disagree with the boss. You may invest time and money in home improvements, but don't argue about the costs involved.
Lucky colour: Cerise
Lucky number: 4
Scorpio
Problems with colleagues are likely. You can ask for favours but don't take others for granted. Be diplomatic but stern.
Lucky colour: Amber
Lucky number: 7
Sagittarius
Socializing with clients or colleagues not favourable today. Avoid people and situations that could lead to stress and working overtime. A good day to keep a low profile, and watch your boss being positive towards your work.
Lucky colour: Sapphire
Lucky number: 7
Capricorn
You are sensitive to criticism. Conflict between desire and duty arises. Do not allow arrogant people to interfere with your work. Transacting business, balancing your paycheck and similar activities are emphasized today.
Lucky colour: Snow-drop
Lucky number: 1
Aquarius
You need to resolve or release painful feelings from the past and live more in the present to achieve an inner balance. Also, make a proper assessment of an issue that has been bothering you and decide if you are being too judgmental.
Lucky colour: Daffodil
Lucky number: 6
Pisces
You run into someone who is argumentative or stretches the truth. Love ties seem marvelous and stronger. Your high energy levels will keep you occupied with meetings, projects, chores, and social outings.
Lucky colour: Peony
Lucky number: 5