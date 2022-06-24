China coal industry groups call for stable supply

China coal industry groups call for stable supply over summer

Power consumption has surged in China, particularly as heatwaves scorch the region north of the Yangtze River

Reuters
Reuters, Shanghai,
  • Jun 24 2022, 06:41 ist
  • updated: Jun 24 2022, 06:41 ist
Credit: iStock photo

Two Chinese coal industry associations called on coal enterprises to increase production, make emergency supply guarantee plans, and "make every effort to ensure the safe and stable supply of coal" this summer, state media outlet Securities Times reported late on Thursday.

Power consumption has surged in China this summer, particularly as heatwaves scorch the region north of the Yangtze River.

In response, coal mines are ramping up production to meet demand and prevent mass power outages.

Analysts have noted that the recent production surge has led some mines to prioritize quantity over quality, in order to meet government quotas.

The country relies on coal for 60% of its electricity. China faced a large-scale power outage in late 2021 that caused widespread factory shutdowns.

China
Coal
weather
heatwave

