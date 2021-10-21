Evergrande shares plunge 10.5% as unit sale deal fails

China Evergrande shares plunge 10.5% as unit sale deal falls through

The company sank 10.5 per cent to HK$2.64 as the firm announced the $2.58 billion sale of a 50.1 per cent stake

AFP
AFP, Hong Kong,
  • Oct 21 2021, 08:30 ist
  • updated: Oct 21 2021, 09:39 ist
Evergrande Center building in Shanghai. Credit: AFP File Photo

Shares in Chinese property giant China Evergrande tumbled more than 10 per cent at the open Thursday, as trading in the firm resumed following a nearly three-week suspension with news that a deal to sell a property services unit had fallen through.

Also read: Evergrande to resume trading after talks end on potential deal

The company sank 10.5 per cent to HK$2.64 as the firm announced the $2.58 billion sale of a 50.1 per cent stake in Evergrande Property Services Group had fallen through.

Check out latest DH videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

China
Evergrande
Hong Kong
shares
Markets
Business News

What's Brewing

Where is the Tata who can restore it to glory?

Where is the Tata who can restore it to glory?

DH Toon | FabIndia's secular fabric

DH Toon | FabIndia's secular fabric

Temples don’t need privatisation

Temples don’t need privatisation

Rahul seeks return to 'ideology', but will Cong follow?

Rahul seeks return to 'ideology', but will Cong follow?

Drive on your drink! Whisky waste can power your car

Drive on your drink! Whisky waste can power your car

Apple's Rs 1,900 cleaning cloth has internet in splits

Apple's Rs 1,900 cleaning cloth has internet in splits

 