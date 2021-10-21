China Evergrande shares plunge 10.5% as unit sale deal falls through

Shares in Chinese property giant China Evergrande tumbled more than 10 per cent at the open Thursday, as trading in the firm resumed following a nearly three-week suspension with news that a deal to sell a property services unit had fallen through.

The company sank 10.5 per cent to HK$2.64 as the firm announced the $2.58 billion sale of a 50.1 per cent stake in Evergrande Property Services Group had fallen through.

