CNN CEO Chris Licht to leave

CNN CEO Chris Licht to leave

This is a developing story

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jun 07 2023, 18:26 ist
  • updated: Jun 07 2023, 18:35 ist
Chris Licht. Credit: Instagram/@officialsigep

CNN CEO Chris Licht will be leaving the media company, news website Puck reported on Wednesday.

CNN did not immediately responded to Reuters' request for comment.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

CNN
Business News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Rise of Germany's most successful far-right party—AfD

Rise of Germany's most successful far-right party—AfD

Byju's inducts generative AI for guiding students

Byju's inducts generative AI for guiding students

World's first swine fever vax nears approval in Vietnam

World's first swine fever vax nears approval in Vietnam

Woman fakes husband’s death in Odisha mishap for money

Woman fakes husband’s death in Odisha mishap for money

Free bus travel is not a silver bullet

Free bus travel is not a silver bullet

Maruti Suzuki drives in Jimny to take on Mahindra Thar

Maruti Suzuki drives in Jimny to take on Mahindra Thar

Facial recognition helps identify Odisha tragedy bodies

Facial recognition helps identify Odisha tragedy bodies

Alcaraz beats Tsitsipas, sets up Djokovic showdown

Alcaraz beats Tsitsipas, sets up Djokovic showdown

 