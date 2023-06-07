CNN CEO Chris Licht to leave

CNN CEO Chris Licht will be leaving the media company, news website Puck reported on Wednesday.
CNN did not immediately responded to Reuters' request for comment.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Rise of Germany's most successful far-right party—AfD
Byju's inducts generative AI for guiding students
World's first swine fever vax nears approval in Vietnam
Woman fakes husband’s death in Odisha mishap for money
Free bus travel is not a silver bullet
Maruti Suzuki drives in Jimny to take on Mahindra Thar
Facial recognition helps identify Odisha tragedy bodies
Alcaraz beats Tsitsipas, sets up Djokovic showdown