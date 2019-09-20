Corp tax rate cut to widen fiscal deficit: S&P Global

Rating firm S&P Global said on Friday India's move to cut corporate tax rates was a "credit negative development" despite potentially boosting the broader economy as it will widen its fiscal deficit.

The cuts are likely to "boost sentiment and support the broader economy at a time when momentum is flagging", said Andrew Wood, director of the sovereign and international public finance ratings at S&P Global Ratings.

"Nevertheless, we believe that the cuts will invariably lead to higher central and general government fiscal deficits, absent equivalent revenue-generating measures," Wood told Reuters.

The Indian government slashed corporate taxes on Friday, giving a surprise $20.5 billion breaks aimed at reviving private investment and lifting growth from a six-year low that has caused job losses and fuelled discontent in the countryside.

The news sent shares sharply higher, but bond yields spiked to a near three-month peak on speculation that the government may have to borrow more to meet its expenditure needs, as the measures will mean a revenue loss of 1.45 trillion rupees for the current year.