Some clients may want to move assets: Credit Suisse

Credit Suisse says some clients may want to move wealth assets after UBS deal

Credit Suisse also told staff to inform clients that plans for its investment banking business will be communicated in due cours

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Mar 20 2023, 12:10 ist
  • updated: Mar 20 2023, 12:11 ist
In a package orchestrated by Swiss regulators on Sunday, UBS will pay 3 billion Swiss francs ($3.23 billion) for 167-year-old Credit Suisse and assume up to $5.4 billion in losses. Credit: Reuters Photo

Credit Suisse told staff its wealth assets are operationally separate from UBS for now, but once they merged clients might want to consider moving some assets to another bank if concentration was a concern, according to an internal memo.

The memo dated Sunday, seen by Reuters, gave talking points to Credit Suisse staff for client conversations after a historic Swiss-backed acquisition of the troubled bank by UBS Group.

In a package orchestrated by Swiss regulators on Sunday, UBS will pay 3 billion Swiss francs ($3.23 billion) for 167-year-old Credit Suisse and assume up to $5.4 billion in losses.

Read | Credit Suisse’s 9,000 job cuts a foretaste of UBS takeover

UBS will become the undisputed global leader in managing money for the wealthy through the takeover of its main rival, triggering some concerns about concentration risks for clients.

Credit Suisse also told staff to inform clients that plans for its investment banking business will be communicated in due course as details of its acquisition by UBS were still being worked out, according to an internal memo.

"We do not expect there to be any disruption to client services. We are fully focused on ensuring a smooth transition and seamless experience for our valued clients and customers," a Credit Suisse spokesperson said.

Credit Suisse is also going ahead with its annual Asia Investment Conference in Hong Kong, starting on Tuesday, the spokesperson said, in response to Reuters' request for comment on the internal memo.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Credit Suisse
UBS
Business News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Rights not loading: Internet shutdowns disrupt lives

Rights not loading: Internet shutdowns disrupt lives

Indian flag taken down in London, UK diplomat summoned

Indian flag taken down in London, UK diplomat summoned

Coconut shells trigger waste crises in the summer

Coconut shells trigger waste crises in the summer

DH Toon | B'luru-Mysuru Expressway gets flooded

DH Toon | B'luru-Mysuru Expressway gets flooded

UK scientists make 'cosmic concrete' for houses on Mars

UK scientists make 'cosmic concrete' for houses on Mars

 