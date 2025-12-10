<p>New Delhi: Union Food and Consumer Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on Wednesday hit out at Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi over the latter's upcoming Germany visit amid the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bjp-decides-to-target-priyank-kharge-and-krishna-byre-gowda-in-winter-session-3825767">Winter Session of Parliament</a>, saying that the Congress MP is a "part-time" political leader. </p><p>"Whenever Parliament is in session, Rahul Gandhi is mostly abroad. Later, he makes baseless allegations that 'he was not given a chance to speak in Parliament'," Joshi said.</p>.'BJP turning Election Commission into tool for vote chori': Rahul Gandhi.<p>"In reality, Rahul Gandhi frequently remains absent from Parliament sessions. He is a part-time and irresponsible political leader," Joshi told reporters here. </p><p>Responding strongly to the Congress leaders' allegations against Prime Minister Modi regarding his foreign trips, Joshi questioned why Rahul Gandhi undertakes lengthy foreign visits precisely during Parliament session.</p><p>"Even after holding the position of Leader of Opposition, Rahul shows no seriousness in politics," Joshi said. </p><p>The Congress has developed a habit of blaming EVMs and the Election Commission whenever it loses, Joshi lashed out.</p><p>"What did you say when you won in Karnataka? When the I.N.D.I.A. alliance won in Jharkhand and Congress won in Telangana, what did you say then? What do you say when you lose in Bihar or in certain constituencies in Karnataka? Speak with a little maturity and understanding," Joshi slammed the Congress leaders.</p><p>Rahul Gandhi's upcoming Berlin visit has kicked off a fresh political storm, with the BJP slamming him for going abroad even as the Lok Sabha continues its crucial Winter Session. </p><p>Gandhi is scheduled to attend a major Indian Overseas Congress (IOC) event in Berlin on December 17, where he will meet IOC leaders from across Europe. The ongoing Winter Session of Parliament is scheduled to end on December 19. </p>