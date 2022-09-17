Deadline to meet battery safety norms likely to be extended: Report

Concerned over cases of fire incidents observed in electric two-wheelers, the road transport ministry introduced additional safety provisions in the battery safety standards on September 3. It was set to come into effect from October 1, but now the battery manufacturers are likely to get an extension.

The amendments include additional safety requirements related to battery cells, on-board charger, design of battery pack, and thermal propagation due to internal cell short circuit leading to fires.

According to a report by The Economic Times, the battery manufacturers could get four to five months' extension to meet the additional safety requirements.

Electric vehicle makers have been seeking more time to adapt to these norms.

The industry has been asking for time till March 31, 2023 to include the AIS-156 Rev-2 requirement that the government release has mentioned. For the re-homologation of the battery packs, it's asking for time till August 31, 2023.

"Based on the recommendations of the expert committee report, the ministry on August 29, 2022, has issued amendment to AIS 156- Specific requirements for motor vehicles of L category with electric powertrain, and amendment 2 to AIS 038 Rev. 2 - Specific requirements for Electric Power Train of motor vehicles of M category and N category (motor vehicle with at least four wheels used for carrying goods which may also carry persons in addition to the goods)," the release said.

However, the report mentions that the government might not agree to the EV makers’ demand to phase-wise implement the norms as it wants the safety norms to be applied before summer 2023.

After more than two dozen electric two-wheelers caught fire in March and April, around 7,000 units were "voluntarily" recalled by electric scooter makers such as Ola, Pure EV, and Okinawa.

Taking the EV fire accidents into consideration, road transport and highways minister Nitin Gadkari in April warned companies of penalties if they were found to be negligent and said they would be ordered to recall the defective vehicles.

A recent report revealed that only one per cent household consumers plan to buy an e-scooter in the next six months amid safety and performance concerns, as the government probes multiple fires in electric two-wheelers.

(With agency inputs)