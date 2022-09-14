NITI Aayog CEO highlights importance of EV financing

NITI Aayog CEO highlights importance of financing for EVs

He further noted that greater penetration of electric vehicles is needed in rural India

IANS
IANS, New Delhi,
  • Sep 14 2022, 17:15 ist
  • updated: Sep 14 2022, 17:15 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Niti Aayog CEO Parmeswaran Iyer on Wednesday said that the role of financing for enhancing electric mobility in the country is going to be significant in coming days.

He also called for reducing risks in financing for electric vehicles (EV).

Also Read | Delhi govt launches open database for EV charging, battery-swapping stations

Speaking at an event, Iyer while highlighting the significance of green mobility, said that it is going to help a great deal in decarbonisation.

He further noted that greater penetration of electric vehicles is needed in rural India, as rapid urbanisation is taking place there.

Iyer also sought greater push for EVs in smaller towns.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

NITI Aayog
Electric Vehicles
EVs
Business News

What's Brewing

Another Covid variant BA.4.6 is spreading: What we know

Another Covid variant BA.4.6 is spreading: What we know

'Just doing my job', says record-setting Nepali climber

'Just doing my job', says record-setting Nepali climber

'Sticky, spiky grip': How do ants crawl on walls?

'Sticky, spiky grip': How do ants crawl on walls?

Ukraine designer evokes pain of war at NY fashion show

Ukraine designer evokes pain of war at NY fashion show

Ferrari woos super rich with $400K, petrol-fuelled SUV

Ferrari woos super rich with $400K, petrol-fuelled SUV

Queen and I shook hands: Former Karnataka MP

Queen and I shook hands: Former Karnataka MP

Over 7,800 artefacts unearthed in Tamil Nadu

Over 7,800 artefacts unearthed in Tamil Nadu

 