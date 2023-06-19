DGCA permits Vistara, IndiGo to operate on new routes

DGCA permits Vistara, IndiGo to operate flights on new international routes from August

Vistara is in the process of merging with Air India, which is now owned by Tata Group.

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Jun 19 2023, 22:11 ist
  • updated: Jun 19 2023, 22:11 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has given its permission to full-service carrier Vistara and no-frills IndiGo to operate new international flights from August, a senior official said on Monday.

Vistara had proposed to launch its flight services to Bali in Indonesia from New Delhi, while IndiGo had sought the regulator's nod to introduce air connectivity to Georgia's capital Tbilisi from New Delhi, the official said.

Also Read | Hoax bomb threat delays Delhi-Mumbai flight by 2 hours at IGI Airport

"IndiGo operations (on) Delhi-Tbilisi (route) with effect from August 7 and Vistara operations (on) Delhi-Bali (route) with effect from August 1, have been approved," he said.

Vistara is in the process of merging with Air India, which is now owned by Tata Group.

In February this year, IndiGo announced its plans to roll out its air services to Kenya and Indonesia.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Indigo
Vistara
IndiGo Airlines
DGCA 
Business News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Youth chained, forced to act like dog in Bhopal; 3 held

Youth chained, forced to act like dog in Bhopal; 3 held

When Sunak shared barfi made by mother with Zelenskyy

When Sunak shared barfi made by mother with Zelenskyy

Wimbledon 2023 prize money: How much do winners get?

Wimbledon 2023 prize money: How much do winners get?

Church of England clergy demand pay rise for first time

Church of England clergy demand pay rise for first time

Police provide security to 'Adipurush' dialogue writer

Police provide security to 'Adipurush' dialogue writer

 