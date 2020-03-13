Domestic passenger vehicle sales down 7.61% in February

Domestic passenger vehicle sales declined by 7.61 cent to 2,51,516 units in February from 2,72,243 units in the year-ago month, automobile industry body SIAM said on Friday.

Car sales last month were also down 8.77 per cent at 1,56,285 units as against 1,71,307 units in the February last year, according to data released by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM).

Motorcycle sales last month declined by 22.02 per cent at 8,16,679 units as against 10,47,356 units in the year-ago period, it added.

Total two-wheeler sales in February fell by 19.82 per cent to 12,94,791 units as compared to 16,14,941 units in the same month last year.

Sales of commercial vehicles were down 32.9 per cent to 58,670 units in February as against 87,436 units in the same month last year, SIAM said.

Vehicle sales across categories registered a decline of 19.08 per cent to 16,46,332 units from 20,34,597 units in January 2019, it said.