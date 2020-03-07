Don't worry: SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar tells nephew with Yes Bank account

Driving home on the point that the depositors of Yes Bank are safe, SBI chief Rajnish Kumar said that his nephew himself has an account with Yes Bank.

"Yesterday, when all this news was there, I received the first call from my nephew....he has an account with the Yes Bank...I have asked him not to worry," he said.

The SBI Chairman made it clear that it was necessary to distinguish between an individual and organisations. When asked whether the investors would come on board in the wake of Enforcement Directorate (ED) investigations on Rana Kapoor, he said: "Let's distinguish between person and enterprise. Yes Bank is an entity, Rana Kapoor is an individual. If an individual has done wrong, he would have to pay a price."

Meanwhile, the ED has taken Rana Kapoor for questioning. It has also registered a PMLA case against Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor, whose house was raided by the ED last night. The RBI has placed Yes Bank under moratorium and restricted withdrawals to Rs 50,000, as the central bank assumed control of the troubled private sector lender.

The State Bank of India (SBI) tried its best to revive ill-fated Jet Airways but could not succeed, Kumar said.

"There were laws, systems, circumstances because of which we could not revive Jet Airways. We tried our best to see that," Kumar said in the backdrop of India's biggest bank's attempts to revive the crisis-ridden Yes Bank.