Bengaluru Open | India's singles campaign ends

India’s chances remain open in the doubles as N Sriram Balaji, along with his Austrian partner Neil Oberleitner, defeated Kazakh-Russian pair Grigoriy Lomakin and Petr Bar Biryukov 6-7 (8), 6-4, 10-6.
Last Updated : 08 January 2026, 18:28 IST
Published 08 January 2026, 18:28 IST
