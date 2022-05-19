Dow ends ugly session 3.6% lower, Nasdaq slumps 4.7%

AFP
AFP, New York,
  • May 19 2022, 02:41 ist
  • updated: May 19 2022, 02:41 ist
Representative Image. Credit: AFP File Photo

Wall Street stocks suffered through another brutal session Wednesday after disappointing results from Target exacerbated worries about inflation and profit margins in a slowing economy.

Near the closing bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average dove more than 1,150 points, or 3.6 per cent, to 31,493.56.

The broad-based S&P 500 slumped 4.0 per cent to 3,924.18, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index tumbled 4.7 per cent to 11,418.15.

