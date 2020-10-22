Dr Reddy's to shut key plants after data breach

A data breach at Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd prompted the Indian drugmaker to shut its key plants globally, television channel ET Now reported on Thursday, citing sources.

Shares of the company, which has a partnership to run clinical trials of Russia's Sputnik-V Covid-19 vaccine in India, fell as much as 4.3 per cent on the news, dragging the Nifty pharma sub-index down two per cent.

The data breach occurred at servers of the company and plants in the United States, United Kingdom, Brazil, India and Russia were impacted, the ET Now report said.

The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and Dr Reddy's got renewed approval to conduct late-stage clinical trials in India for the Sputnik-V vaccine after the country's regulator had earlier asked them to conduct a smaller trial.

"In the wake of a detected cyber-attack, we have isolated all data centre services to take required preventive actions," the company said in a BSE filing.

Commenting on this development, Mukesh Rathi, CIO, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories said, “We are anticipating all services to be up within 24 hours and we do not foresee any major impact on our operations due to this incident.”