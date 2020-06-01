Drop GST to save 'Gau, Gaushala and Gopalaks': VHP

Giving a new dimension to its cow protection pitch, Vishwa Hindu Parishad has sought the waiver of GST on cow milk products and financial support to gaushalas (cow sheds) and gopalaks (cow rearers), saying this will go a long way in saving the cow and its progeny when the “gaushalas are facing an “existential crisis”.

In a letter to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, the Working President of VHP Alok Kumar also demanded from the Centre incentives to small and cottage Industry for setting up cattle food processing and Panchgavya units.

Panchgavya means a mixture of five cow-derivatives, which is prepared by mixing dung, urine and milk of cow and curd and ghee prepared from cow milk and is used in Hindu rituals in North India in particular.

Flagging the severe hardships being faced by people of economically weaker sections, Kumar said that the live-stock of the country is also suffering a similar hardship if not more, noting that the donations to the goshalas have suffered a sharp decline while the fodder and the other cattle feed have become expensive.

Noting that the cow and its progeny have always been central to the Indian life, VHP demanded a substantial contribution from the government to remedy the situation and suggested that the GST on cow products including butter ghee, soaps, floor cleaning products be abolished as the tax adversely affects such products in free market competition.

He felt the measure would help the goshalas and other related persons and also in popularising the cow products if the GST on the cow products is fully waived.

“The country needs cow. However, this is the time when the cow needs us more,” the VHP leader said highlighting the severe financial crunch before goshalas and demanded the government should encourage in this sector the setting up of units for processing cattle feed as also the panch-gavya product, which said will give a long way in not only saving cow but reviving the rural economy and improving the environment.