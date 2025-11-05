Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Iran frees two French nationals from prison, Emmanuel Macron says

Kohler and Paris were among dozens of foreign and dual nationals held by the Islamic Republic in recent years, often on espionage-related charges.
Last Updated : 04 November 2025, 19:46 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 04 November 2025, 19:46 IST
World newsIranFranceEmmanuel Macron

Follow us on :

Follow Us