E-wallets for mutual funds must be KYC compliant: Sebi

E-wallets for investing in mutual funds should be KYC norms compliant: Sebi

In its circular, the regulator said that the provisions will be applicable with effect from May 1, 2023

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Mar 23 2023, 20:56 ist
  • updated: Mar 23 2023, 20:56 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

E-wallets used for investing in mutual funds should be compliant with KYC norms prescribed by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), capital markets regulator Sebi said on Thursday.

In its circular, the regulator said that the provisions will be applicable with effect from May 1, 2023.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) in its circular dated May 8, 2017, allowed the use of e-wallets for investment in mutual funds within the umbrella limit of Rs 50,000 for investments by investors, especially the young generation -- to purchase these instruments through both e-wallet and/or cash per mutual fund per financial year.

Also Read | SC asks SEBI to refund Rs 300 cr to NSE

The move was also part of the efforts to promote digital payments in the mutual fund industry and channelise household savings into the capital market.

Mutual funds are investment vehicles made up of a pool of funds collected from a number of investors. The funds are invested in stocks, bonds and money market instruments, among others.

The circular is issued to protect the interests of investors in securities and to promote the development and regulate the securities market, Sebi said.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Sebi
e-wallet
Mutual Funds
KYC
RBI
India News
Business News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Ramadan starts in Mideast amid high costs, peace talks

Ramadan starts in Mideast amid high costs, peace talks

Big breakthrough in treatment of substance use disorder

Big breakthrough in treatment of substance use disorder

1st 3D-printed rocket lifts off but doesn't reach orbit

1st 3D-printed rocket lifts off but doesn't reach orbit

DNA from Beethoven’s hair reveals medical secrets

DNA from Beethoven’s hair reveals medical secrets

Himalayan rivers will see their flows reduced: UN Chief

Himalayan rivers will see their flows reduced: UN Chief

Scientists explain 2017 interstellar visitor not alien

Scientists explain 2017 interstellar visitor not alien

US prisoners use toothbrush to escape, go for pancakes

US prisoners use toothbrush to escape, go for pancakes

 