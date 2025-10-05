Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamadhya pradesh

Madhya Pradesh doctor arrested after 11 child deaths from toxic cough syrup

The Madhya Pradesh government, on Sunday, banned the sale of Coldrif cough syrup, with officials stating the drug samples were found to contain a highly toxic substance.
Last Updated : 05 October 2025, 06:14 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 05 October 2025, 06:14 IST
India NewsMadhya PradeshCough Syrup

Follow us on :

Follow Us