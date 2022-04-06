ECGC reviews country risk rating of Sri Lanka

The Mumbai-headquartered Export Credit Guarantee Corporation of India (ECGC) has modified its underwriting policy for export transactions to Sri Lanka.

After carrying out a review of the rating of Sri Lanka in view of prevailing situations, ECGC, which offers credit guarantee, has changed the cover category from Open Cover to Restricted Cover Category (RCC 1).

This category of export credit guarantee offers revolving limits and is normally valid for a year after being approved on a case-to-case basis.

However, the premium rates for the shipments insured under the insurance covers will remain unchanged.

In a press statement, ECGC said that this change has been made to ensure that risks under its export credit insurance policies are assessed and monitored and to place appropriate risk mitigation measures. “This measure will assist ECGC customers in improving payment realization prospects from buyers in Sri Lanka,” it said.

ECGC has also asked to contact their servicing branch for cover on shipments to Sri Lanka. "ECGC continues to monitor the situation and further review of the underwriting policy will be undertaken based on future developments," it said.

