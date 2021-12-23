Eishin Chihana named Yamaha India's new chairman

India Yamaha Motor (IYM) Pvt Ltd on Thursday announced Eishin Chihana, who has been associated with the global firm since 1991, as the new chairman of India operations.

IYM boasts of two state-of-the-art plants at Kanchipuram in Tamil Nadu and Surajpur in Uttar Pradesh. In a statement, the company said Chihana has been appointed as the Chairman of Yamaha Motor India Group of Companies.

Chihana holds strong expertise across different verticals like sales, marketing, and business management, with a major focus on motorcycle business operations in European, North American, African, Middle Eastern and ASEAN markets.

“India is a diverse country with a huge customer base and immense potential. Also, with the majority of its population comprising of the youth, it gives us the opportunity to penetrate the market by meeting their evolving expectations through Yamaha’s leading technological advancements and engineering prowess,” the new Chairman was quoted as saying in the statement.

He also said the company will introduce Yamaha’s globally renowned product range under ‘The Call of the Blue’ brand strategy, to further strengthen its position in the Indian market.

