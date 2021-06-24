Starlink to go public? What Elon Musk said

Elon Musk says Starlink to go public once cash flow is more predictable

Starlink, a planned network of tens of thousands of satellites in low-earth orbit, aims to offer fast internet speeds globally

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jun 24 2021, 09:08 ist
  • updated: Jun 24 2021, 09:13 ist
Elon Musk. Credit: Reuters Photo

Tesla Inc Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk will list SpaceX's space internet venture, Starlink, when its cash flow is reasonably predictable, the billionaire entrepreneur said late on Wednesday.

"Going public sooner than that would be very painful," Musk said in a tweet. "Will do my best to give long-term Tesla shareholders preference."

He was responding to a question on Twitter, where a user asked: "Any thoughts on Starlink IPO we would love to invest in the future. Any thoughts on first dibs for Tesla retail investors?"

Last year, SpaceX President Gwynne Shotwell floated the idea of spinning off Starlink for an initial public offering.

Starlink, a planned network of tens of thousands of satellites in low-earth orbit, aims to offer fast internet speeds globally.

Musk had said earlier that Starlink, currently based in Redmond, Washington, will be a crucial source of funding for his broader plans like developing the Starship rocket to fly paying customers to the moon and eventually trying to colonize Mars. 

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Starlink
Elon Musk
Tesla
SpaceX
IPO

What's Brewing

DH Toon | 'People complain they are not being heard'

DH Toon | 'People complain they are not being heard'

US to add inflammation warning for Covid mRNA vaccines

US to add inflammation warning for Covid mRNA vaccines

Signs of brain inflammation seen Covid victims

Signs of brain inflammation seen Covid victims

Did Cong prescribe right medicine to its Kerala unit?

Did Cong prescribe right medicine to its Kerala unit?

India, recognise your 'Mongoloid' face and own it

India, recognise your 'Mongoloid' face and own it

 