<p>Mumbai: Amid heavy flooding in Mukhed in Nanded district, multiple search and rescue teams have managed to evacuate over 250-275 people from the inundated areas even as three bodies were found while two others are still reported missing. </p><p>In Mukhed, the Nanded district’s revenue and police teams are being assisted by teams of NDRF, SDRF and Indian Army. </p> .<p>According to latest reports from Nanded, more than 250 to 275 people have been rescued from various villages including Hasnal, which was worst affected by the cloudburst-triggered floods. </p><p>The three bodies recovered have been sent to government hospitals. </p><p>The teams are conducting S&R operations for the two missing persons but the chances of their survival are bleak. </p><p>During the operation that continued till late Monday night, people were rescued from Hasnal, Ravangaon, Bhaswadi and Bhingeli villages. </p> .<p>Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is personally monitoring the situation in Nanded. </p><p>“There has been a significant rise in the water level of Lendi dam, an inter state irrigation project between Maharashtra and Telangana, located in the taluka. </p><p>"We have requested Telangana to manage water discharge from Pochampad Dam in their jurisdiction if needed. Besides, a large amount of water is flowing into the area from Latur, Udgir and neighbouring Karnataka state. Continuous coordination is underway with the Karnataka government on Almatti Dam. Though no immediate threat exists, directions are given to remain alert,” he said. </p>