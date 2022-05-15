Elon Musk says Twitter legal team told him he violated an NDA

Musk says Twitter legal team told him he violated NDA

He said that his team would test 'a random sample of 100 followers' on Twitter to identify the bots

  • May 15 2022, 08:22 ist
  • updated: May 15 2022, 08:22 ist

Elon Musk on Saturday tweeted that Twitter Inc's legal team accused him of violating a nondisclosure agreement by revealing that the sample size for the social media platform's checks on automated users was 100.

"Twitter legal just called to complain that I violated their NDA by revealing the bot check sample size is 100!" tweeted Musk, chief executive of electric car maker Tesla Inc.

Musk on Friday tweeted that his $44-billion cash deal to take the company private was "temporarily on hold" while he awaited data on the proportion of its fake accounts.

He said that his team would test "a random sample of 100 followers" on Twitter to identify the bots. His response to a question prompted Twitter's accusation.

When a user asked Musk to "elaborate on the process of filtering bot accounts," he replied, "I picked 100 as the sample size number, because that is what Twitter uses to calculate <5% fake/spam/duplicate."

Elon Musk
Business News
Twitter
World news

