Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiagujarat

43 men arrested, 38 women detained for consuming liquor at party near Ahmedabad in 'dry' Gujarat

The police took action against a total of 81 persons present at the party.
Last Updated : 05 February 2026, 11:41 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 05 February 2026, 11:41 IST
India NewsGujaratCrimeAhmedabadLiquor

Follow us on :

Follow Us