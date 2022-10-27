Will not cut 75% jobs, Musk tells Twitter employees

Elon Musk tells Twitter employees he doesn’t plan to cut 75% of jobs

The billionaire is still expected to cut staff as part of the takeover, causing anxiety among workers

Bloomberg
  • Oct 27 2022, 15:07 ist
  • updated: Oct 27 2022, 15:07 ist
Musk, whose $44 billion deal for Twitter is on track to close Friday, denied the previously reported number in an address to employees at the company’s San Francisco office. Credit: Reuters Photo

By Ed Hammond and Ed Ludlow

Elon Musk told Twitter Inc. employees on Wednesday that he doesn’t plan to cut 75% of the staff when he takes over the company, according to people familiar with the matter.

Musk, whose $44 billion deal for Twitter is on track to close Friday, denied the previously reported number in an address to employees at the company’s San Francisco office, said the people, who declined to be named because the information isn’t public.

Also Read — 'Chief Twit' Elon Musk visits Twitter headquarters with a sink ahead of deal close deadline

 The billionaire is still expected to cut staff as part of the takeover, causing anxiety among workers. Earlier on Thursday, Musk posted a video clip of himself walking into the offices carrying a kitchen sink. He changed his Twitter profile description to read “Chief Twit.”

