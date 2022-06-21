Musk's $44 billion Twitter deal gets board endorsement

Elon Musk's $44 billion Twitter deal gets board endorsement

Shares of Twitter Inc were essentially flat just before the opening bell Tuesday and far short of the $54.20 per-share that Musk has offered to pay for each

AP
AP, New York,
  • Jun 21 2022, 19:31 ist
  • updated: Jun 21 2022, 19:31 ist

Twitter's board has recommended unanimously that shareholders approve the proposed $44 billion sale of the company to billionaire and Tesla CEO Elon Musk, according to a regulatory filing Tuesday.

Musk reiterated his desire to move forward with the acquisition last week during a virtual meeting with Twitter employees, though shares of Twitter remain far below his offering price, signalling considerable doubt that it will happen.

On Tuesday at the Qatar Economic Forum in an interview with Bloomberg, Musk listed the approval of the deal by shareholders as one of several “unresolved matters” related to the Twitter deal.

Shares of Twitter Inc were essentially flat just before the opening bell Tuesday and far short of the $54.20 per-share that Musk has offered to pay for each. The company's stock last reached that level on April 5 when it offered Musk a seat on the board before he had offered to buy all of Twitter.

In a filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission detailing on Tuesday detailing a litter to investors, Twitter's board of directors said that it “unanimously recommends that you vote (for) the adoption of the merger agreement". If the deal were to close now, investors in the company would pocket a profit of $15.22 for each share they own. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Business News
Elon Musk
Twitter

What's Brewing

ED protest: Mahila Congress president spits at cops

ED protest: Mahila Congress president spits at cops

How a Delhi lawyer became 'Ashramed'

How a Delhi lawyer became 'Ashramed'

Climate crisis: The affluent must start eating local

Climate crisis: The affluent must start eating local

Musk's child seeks name change to sever ties with him

Musk's child seeks name change to sever ties with him

PM Modi inaugurates International Day of Yoga at Mysuru

PM Modi inaugurates International Day of Yoga at Mysuru

 