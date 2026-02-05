Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

Man 'assaulted, forced to remove tilak' at shrine in UP's Barabanki

Victim Harish Sharma, a resident of Dussehra Bagh in the City Kotwali area, has submitted a written complaint at the Deva police station.
Last Updated : 05 February 2026, 17:11 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 05 February 2026, 17:11 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshAssault

Follow us on :

Follow Us