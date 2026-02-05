Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamanipur

Congress appoints former CM Okram Ibobi Singh as its Manipur unit chief

While Ibobi Singh was named Manipur Congress chief, K Meghachandra was appointed the Congress Legislature Party leader with K Ranjit Singh as his deputy.
Last Updated : 05 February 2026, 16:59 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 05 February 2026, 16:59 IST
India NewsManipurCongressIndian PoliticsOkram Ibobi Singh

Follow us on :

Follow Us