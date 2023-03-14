'EV makers mull legal options after subsidies withheld'

EV makers mull legal options after Centre withholds FAME subsidies: Report

According to the companies, the Centre's timeline to localise auto parts was difficult to achieve due to the Covid-19 pandemic

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Mar 14 2023, 17:37 ist
  • updated: Mar 14 2023, 22:52 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Electric Vehicle makers, who were benefitting from the Centre's FAME-II subsidies, now withheld for 'non-compliance' are likely to move the court in the matter, according to a report by The Economic Times.

To avail subsidies under the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Electric and Hybrid Vehicles in India Phase-II (FAME-II) scheme, EV makers have to check several boxes, such as localisation of manufacturing parts and caps on retail prices of beneficiary vehicles. However, several EV companies allegedly imported several components, claiming they were locally made to get subsidies. After this, the government withheld the benefits of around 13 companies including Hero and Okinawa, the report said.

Read | Delhi, Maharashtra, Haryana, UP have most comprehensive EV policies: Report

According to the companies, the Centre's timeline to localise auto parts was difficult to achieve due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Companies could argue that there was no mention in the scheme of a minimum amount of value-addition to a part for it to be considered locally sourced. The accused manufacturers had routed imported parts through local vendors who did basic assembly operations," one of the lawyers advising these companies told the publication.

Another lawyer said that certain auto parts that were imported are not available locally and hence the government must look at the issue 'pragmatically'.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Electric Vehicles
EVs
Business News
FAME II

Related videos

What's Brewing

YouTuber seen throwing currency notes from speeding car

YouTuber seen throwing currency notes from speeding car

Google lets testers access ChatGPT-style generative AI

Google lets testers access ChatGPT-style generative AI

Lahore is most polluted city, says survey

Lahore is most polluted city, says survey

SK girl band offers a glimpse into the metaverse future

SK girl band offers a glimpse into the metaverse future

After 'Elephant Whisperers', tourists throng Theppakadu

After 'Elephant Whisperers', tourists throng Theppakadu

Drunk off-duty TTE urinates on woman in train, sacked

Drunk off-duty TTE urinates on woman in train, sacked

 